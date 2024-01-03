CM Reddy urges quick Detailed Project Reports for revised Hyderabad Airport Metro alignment

The Chief Minister instructed the HMRL MD to quickly get the traffic studies and DPRs (detailed project reports) done for the revised Airport Metro alignment via Old city and from LB Nagar and asked him to examine the feasibility of laying a part of the Metro in Laxmiguda-Jalpally-Mamidipally stretch 'At Grade' (road level) in the new alignment, since a 40 feet wide median without any obstructions is available in this stretch.