CM Revanth concludes Davos tour with Rs 40,232 cr investments for Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, leading a team comprising IT & Industries minister Dr D Sridhar Babu and officials, harnessed the three-days trip to Davos, during which Telangana set a record in getting new investments deals signed- of Rs 40,232 crore. This is nearly double the amount the state of Telangana could muster last year at Davos.
The investment concluded with Adani Group, JSW, Web Werks, Tata Technologies, BL Agro, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings, Godi Energy, Aragen Life Sciences, Innovera Pharmaceuticals, QCentrio, Systra, Uber and o9 Solutions, have a new potential of creating over 2,500 jobs directly.
At Davos, Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy during his two addresses at the CET forums as part of an exclusive World Economic Forum dialogue series with global leaders and thought leaders, stood up strongly for the small and marginal farmers, and urged world leaders to urgently collaborate the transform farming into a profitable activity.
In another watermark and historic address, Revanth pitched Hyderabad as the city waiting to harness the convergence of healthcare and software to become the Medical Tourism capital of Asia, and provide western nations, including USA and several European nations, a great destination and solution for rising healthcare costs.
He also stressed on making healthcare universal and affordable, and shared his vision of using digital technologies to take top-notch medical services to reach every remote corner and citizen of Telangana.
“It is a great delight for us that coming to Davos and meeting business leaders from all over the world we were able to convince them of our vision and get record investments for our state. Investments and growth have to go hand in hand for us to deliver development and welfare. Seeking investments will be a continuous endeavour for us. I welcome all these businesses to Hyderabad and Telangana,” said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the conclusion of the trip.