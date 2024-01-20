CM Revanth concludes Davos tour with Rs 40,232 cr investments for Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, leading a team comprising IT & Industries minister Dr D Sridhar Babu and officials, harnessed the three-days trip to Davos, during which Telangana set a record in getting new investments deals signed- of Rs 40,232 crore. This is nearly double the amount the state of Telangana could muster last year at Davos.

The investment concluded with Adani Group, JSW, Web Werks, Tata Technologies, BL Agro, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings, Godi Energy, Aragen Life Sciences, Innovera Pharmaceuticals, QCentrio, Systra, Uber and o9 Solutions, have a new potential of creating over 2,500 jobs directly.

At Davos, Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy during his two addresses at the CET forums as part of an exclusive World Economic Forum dialogue series with global leaders and thought leaders, stood up strongly for the small and marginal farmers, and urged world leaders to urgently collaborate the transform farming into a profitable activity.

In another watermark and historic address, Revanth pitched Hyderabad as the city waiting to harness the convergence of healthcare and software to become the Medical Tourism capital of Asia, and provide western nations, including USA and several European nations, a great destination and solution for rising healthcare costs.