Congress can’t rein in Modi: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao has lambasted both BJP and Congress. At a party workers meeting on Tuesday KTR said that prime minister Narendra Modi doesn’t want anyone else in the race. He chalked up the recent spate of arrests of Opposition leaders — including his sister MLC K Kavitha and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal — to Modi's desire to win the Lok Sabha polls with a clear and comfortable margin.
He also said Congress won't be able to rein in BJP and that only regional leaders like KCR, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee can take on the BJP.
“Congress can't rein in BJP and Modi. Mamata Banerjee has already talked about this in the past. It's only regional leaders like KCR, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee who can take on Modi. Democracy is under threat due to BJP and Modi. Modi doesn’t want anyone in the race so he is arresting leaders of all the opposition parties be it Kavitha or Kejriwal. Rahul says there is no liquor scam (so) it's wrong to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. Revanth (Reddy) says there is liquor scam and it's good to arrest Kavitha,” he said.
He also alleged that Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, will be the first leader in the country to join the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls. KTR emphasized that Revanth Reddy's silence regarding accusations of his ties with the BJP indicates this possible impending move.
He challenged Revanth, suggesting that if he indeed has no plans to switch allegiances, he should publicly declare his commitment to remain with the Congress until the very end.
KTR also said that accusations have surfaced against Revanth Reddy, alleging that he has been extorting money from business people in the state and forwarding it to the Delhi high command.
KTR further accused that Revanth Reddy has already dispatched Rs 2,500 cr to Delhi for the upcoming parliamentary polls. To amass such a significant sum quickly, Revanth Reddy allegedly halted the issuance of permissions for buildings and layouts over the past three months, pressuring real estate stakeholders to donate funds under the threat of approvals being denied in the future, KTR said.
KTR highlighted the dwindling power of the Congress party, predicting that it would secure no more than 40 MP seats in the upcoming elections.
Despite the Congress holding power in the state, KTR criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for aligning himself with BJP ideologies, contrasting his stance with that of national party leaders. KTR accused Revanth Reddy of endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat model, thus becoming subservient to Modi as his "chhota bhai". Consequently, KTR affirmed that Revanth Reddy would likely be the first Indian leader to join the BJP after the parliamentary elections.