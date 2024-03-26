Congress can’t rein in Modi: KTR

He also alleged that Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, will be the first leader in the country to join the BJP after the Lok Sabha polls. KTR emphasized that Revanth Reddy's silence regarding accusations of his ties with the BJP indicates this possible impending move.

He challenged Revanth, suggesting that if he indeed has no plans to switch allegiances, he should publicly declare his commitment to remain with the Congress until the very end.

KTR also said that accusations have surfaced against Revanth Reddy, alleging that he has been extorting money from business people in the state and forwarding it to the Delhi high command.

KTR further accused that Revanth Reddy has already dispatched Rs 2,500 cr to Delhi for the upcoming parliamentary polls. To amass such a significant sum quickly, Revanth Reddy allegedly halted the issuance of permissions for buildings and layouts over the past three months, pressuring real estate stakeholders to donate funds under the threat of approvals being denied in the future, KTR said.

KTR highlighted the dwindling power of the Congress party, predicting that it would secure no more than 40 MP seats in the upcoming elections.

Despite the Congress holding power in the state, KTR criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for aligning himself with BJP ideologies, contrasting his stance with that of national party leaders. KTR accused Revanth Reddy of endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat model, thus becoming subservient to Modi as his "chhota bhai". Consequently, KTR affirmed that Revanth Reddy would likely be the first Indian leader to join the BJP after the parliamentary elections.