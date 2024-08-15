Congress govt in Telangana to take World Bank's assistance to restructure the state

Hyderabad: Saying that Telangana was completely ruined during the last 10 years under BRS rule, chief minister A Revanth Reddy, in his maiden independence day speech from Golconda Fort, said his government will take financial assistance from the World Bank to restructure the state.

He also asserted that the Congress's election to power on December 3 last year actually liberated Telangana.

“The state economy was completely ruined when the Congress assumed power in the state. The debt burden mounted by 10 times. The total state debt at the time of formation of Telangana was Rs 75,577 crore and it has increased to Rs 7 lakh crore in December last year. Government released a white paper on State finances and also committed to revitalise the state economy,” he said.