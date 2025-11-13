<p>Hyderabad: A magistrate court here on Thursday closed defamation proceedings against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha after actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akkineni-nagarjuna">Akkineni Nagarjuna</a> withdrew his complaint against her.</p>.<p>Nagarjuna on Thursday filed a petition under section 280 of BNSS (withdrawal of complaint) and it was allowed by the court.</p>.<p>He (Nagarjuna) informed the court virtually that he is withdrawing the case. "Hence the case was dismissed as withdrawn," the court said in its order.</p>.Can’t use our names for political gains: Nagarjuna to file Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Konda Surekha.<p>Surekha, Minister of Forest, stirred up a controversy in October last year with her allegedly defamatory comments. She withdrew her remarks in the wake of strong reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry.</p>.<p>Nagarjuna had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Surekha as her comments involved his son <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naga-chaitanya">Naga Chaitanya</a>.</p>.Under fire from film personalities, Telangana minister Surekha withdraws comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.<p>The court had earlier recorded the statement of Nagarjuna and others.</p>.<p>Surekha on Wednesday again expressed regrets and withdrew her statements against the actor and his family.</p>.<p>In a post on 'X', Surekha said her comments are not intended to hurt Nagarjuna or his family members.</p>.<p>“I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same," she added.</p>