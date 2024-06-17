DJ taken into custody for 'consuming drugs' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A disc jockey (DJ) was taken into custody for allegedly consuming drugs—cocaine and cannabis-, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau said on Monday.

According to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), the DJ, who came under their scanner was found frequently visiting pubs in Madhapur and Gachibowli areas after consuming drugs.

"Based on intelligence, 16 people who have been associated with drugs and visiting pubs in Madhapur and Gachibowli areas were called. They were tested for drug consumption and two people including the DJ tested positive for cocaine and cannabis," a release from the TGANB said.