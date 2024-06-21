ED seizes benami documents, Rs 19L cash after raids on BRS MLA, brother in Rs 300 crore illegal granite mining 'scam'

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that the mining firms linked to BRS MLA from Patancheru, Gudem Mahipal Reddyand his brother Madhusudhan Reddy illegally amassed around Rs 300 crore by illegal granite mining.

This comes after the sleuths of ED, Hyderabad Zonal Office, conducted search operations on Thursday at 10 locations in and around Hyderabad in a money laundering case being investigated against M/s Santhosh Sand & Granite Supply, Patancheru under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Searches were conducted at the premises of proprietor of the firm Gudem Madhusudan Reddy, BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and others. ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Telangana Police against M/s Santhosh Sand & Granite Supply, a proprietary concern of Gudem Madhusudan Reddy.