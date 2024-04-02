Ex-Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's kin held in case of attempt to grab land

Hyderabad: A nephew of former Telangana chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly attempting to encroach land here, police said.

A case was earlier registered against Chandrasekhar Rao's nephew K Kanna Rao and others in the first week of March at Adibatla police station based on a complaint from a director of a real estate firm, who accused them of trying to encroach two acres of land of the company after trying to threaten their employees.