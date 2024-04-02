JOIN US
Homeindiatelangana

Ex-Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's kin held in case of attempt to grab land

Last Updated 02 April 2024, 12:17 IST

Hyderabad: A nephew of former Telangana chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly attempting to encroach land here, police said.

A case was earlier registered against Chandrasekhar Rao's nephew K Kanna Rao and others in the first week of March at Adibatla police station based on a complaint from a director of a real estate firm, who accused them of trying to encroach two acres of land of the company after trying to threaten their employees.

He has been arrested in connection with that case and is being sent to judicial remand, a senior police official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 April 2024, 12:17 IST)
India NewsTelanganaK Chandrasekhar RaoLok Sabha Elections 2024

