Former BRS leader returns to pink party days after joining Congress

Hyderabad: In an intriguing development, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy from Gadwal, who had ditched BRS to join Congress a few days ago, returned to the pink party.
On July 6, he joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Just days after joining Congress, Krishna Mohan Reddy opted for 'Ghar Wapsi'.
Kirshna Mohan Reddy met BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, at the party's legislature wing office in the assembly on Tuesday and expressed his intent to rejoin the party. After BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao's nod, Reddy joined the BRS. It is learnt that he felt uncomfortable in Congress and made the decision to return to BRS.
It is to be mentioned that Congress workers, in large numbers from Gadwal, had opposed the entry of Reddy into the grand old party.
In last year's assembly elections, Congress candidate Saritha Trupataiah lost to Krishna Mohan Reddy from the Gadwal segment by a narrow margin of 7,036 votes.
