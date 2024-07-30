Former BRS leader returns to pink party days after joining Congress

Kirshna Mohan Reddy met BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, at the party's legislature wing office in the assembly on Tuesday and expressed his intent to rejoin the party. After BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao's nod, Reddy joined the BRS. It is learnt that he felt uncomfortable in Congress and made the decision to return to BRS.

It is to be mentioned that Congress workers, in large numbers from Gadwal, had opposed the entry of Reddy into the grand old party.

In last year's assembly elections, Congress candidate Saritha Trupataiah lost to Krishna Mohan Reddy from the Gadwal segment by a narrow margin of 7,036 votes.