Home
india
telangana

Four of family killed in Telangana road accident

The accident occurred when the autorickshaw collided with the car coming in the opposite direction at at Kambalapally village in Mahabubabad mandal late on Sunday night, police said.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 08:56 IST

Mahabubabad (Telangana): Four members of a family were killed in a mishap when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a car in this district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred when the autorickshaw collided with the car coming in the opposite direction at at Kambalapally village in Mahabubabad mandal late on Sunday night, police added.

Two persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at the Government Area Hospital in Mahabubabad Town.

According to A Suresh, Circle Inspector of Police at Mahabubabad Town Police Station, the victims were residents of Chinna Yellapur Village in Gudur Mandal of Mahabubabad district. They had embarked on a journey to Gundla Singaram Village near Nagarjuna Sagar to visit the Gudiya Babu Temple.

Those injured in the accident were undergoing medical treatment at Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital.

The Mahabubabad Police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

(Published 15 January 2024, 08:56 IST)
India NewsTelanganaRoad accident

