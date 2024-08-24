Govt demolishes Nagarjuna's N-Convention centre in Hyderabad; actor calls action 'unlawful'

Hyderabad: Government authorities on Saturday demolished the N-Convention centre in Madhapur here, which is jointly owned by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tummidikunta lake.

Actor Nagarjuna said they had "not done any actions in violation of law" and the demolition was clearly carried out "wrongfully based on misinformation".

The property was demolished by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection agency.