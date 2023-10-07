Homegrown electronics manufacturer Kaynes to setup semiconductor facility in Telangana

Kaynes Technology is venturing into OSAT/ ATMP services under its subsidiary Kaynes Semicon. Kaynes Semicon will support customers worldwide in QFN, SOT, TO, BGA, and FC BGA kind of packages in the first 3 years for power devices. Kaynes Semicon is also setting up a state-of-the-art R&D centre for package research in collaboration with IIT Bombay.

“Telangana is committed towards developing a semiconductor ecosystem in the state and I am delighted to welcome Kaynes’ Semiconductor OSAT & Compound Semiconductor facility to Hyderabad. Telangana is emerging as the destination of choice for the semiconductor industry owing to the supporting infrastructure, proactive governance, rich R&D ecosystem, and availability of a skilled talent pool. The proposed investment by Kaynes will be a strategic investment for Telangana and shall further reinforce Telangana’s position as an ideal destination for hosting the semiconductor ecosystem,” said KT Rama Rao.

Semiconductors are the foundation for modern computing devices and are playing an increasingly pivotal role in driving the global economy as the world moves towards greater adoption of digital technologies.

Kaynes Technology MD, Ramesh Kannan, said, “We are very excited to work with the Government of Telangana for our prestigious OSAT/ATMP plant in Hyderabad. The speed at which Team Telangana worked is unmatched and unparalleled.”