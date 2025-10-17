Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Hyderabad man allegedly duped into Russian job, forced to fight war

Owaisi wrote to the MEA and requested it to look into the matter and get Ahmed repatriated from Russia to India.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 10:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 10:39 IST
UkraineRussiaHyderabadwarRussianduped

Follow us on :

Follow Us