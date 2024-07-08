Hyderabad to get new Skill University

CM Revanth Reddy and the officials discussed the constitution of a Board for skill university on the lines of International School of Business (ISB) and decided to float a board temporarily. The Chief minister suggested to the officials to come up with a blueprint in advance for the courses which are being offered in the university, course curriculum, industrial needs and employment opportunities to the youth.

Industry department in coordination with Education department will engage with Industry leaders and come with clear action plan for setting up Skill University

Report to be submitted before the assembly budget session. Skill university envisaged a PPP project in a hub and spoke model that is self-sustainable. Hub to be located in Hyderabad with spokes in every erstwhile district headquarters to cover all parliamentary constituencies eventually. Industry to play critical role in demand assessment, curriculum development, skill training as well as offering internships.

Government would facilitate by giving necessary regulatory approvals, providing land and buildings including existing facilities like ESCI and NAC. Corpus fund will be created with CSR donations from industry.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s main objective to set up the skill university is to provide advanced knowledge and upgrade the skills to the youth. Deputy CM Vikramarka has been asked to look after the financial issues to set up the university and IT and Industry minister Sridhar Babu will oversee the preparation of curriculum and courses. The two ministers have been asked to formulate the proposals with a fixed deadline and meet every five days as the assembly session will commence in 15 days.

The CM also ordered the officials to examine whether the skill university should be established with private partnership between the government or will the government alone take the responsibility.

The officials have been asked to hire a reputed Consultancy to prepare all the necessary proposals and project reports for the establishment of the skill university. The chief minister also announced the department of Industries will be the nodal agency for the university.