<p>Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the Centre is working on improving the manufacturing ecosystem to make India a global exporter of aviation components and products.</p><p>"India has become a global trusted partner in aviation also...aviation is going to be a strong vertical in the country," the Civil Aviation Minister told media persons after inaugurating the stand having a static display of aircraft at the four-day aviation summit Wings India 2026, </p><p>He further said the India-EU trade deal is the most complicated FTA (free trade agreement) that India has cracked and the whole agreement revolves around the manufacturing ecosystem in India.</p>.Nitin Satpute demands CBI probe into plane crash killing Ajit Pawar.<p>Naidu also said that the collaboration between the Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer is expected to see good growth in the next two years.</p><p>"India and Brazil, carry strong relationships, both at the bilateral level and international level. Next month, the honourable president of Brazil is going to come and he’s going to meet our honourable prime minister also. In their presence, they are going to decide on timelines for how and when it is going to unfold," the minister said.</p><p>On Tuesday, Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer announced plans to set up a regional transport aircraft manufacturing facility in the country.</p><p>State-owned HAL is working with a Russian entity as part of efforts to manufacture passenger planes in India.</p><p>The minister emphasised the need to improve the manufacturing ecosystem in the country to cater to the domestic demand that is going to grow in the next 10 to 20 years.</p>