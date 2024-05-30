Inter state child trafficking: As cops rescue babies, couple who 'purchased' them worried about their wellbeing

While the police took the babies away from the couples, they also slapped on them case under sections of child trafficking and the Juvenile Justice Act.

“The couples, as well as two women who had ‘bought’ the infants, had bonded with them… But what they have done is illegal,” Inspector Govind Reddy told the publication.

A woman who had 'purchased' a three-month-old baby admitted that her husband had warned her against this as she ensured that she was taking care of the child.

“We do not have a child after years of marriage, and this girl brought so much joy into our lives,’’ IE quoted her as saying.

“I don’t know what to do. In one instant my life is finished, my baby has been snatched from me. I don’t care if it is illegal, I was taking care of him like a mother… like he is my own child. What is the point in taking him away now?”, said another woman.

Several couples stood in front of the vehicles as they pled the police to hand the babies back to them.

Shedding light on the process in which this racket functioned, an investigator clarified that the couples "chose" babies after seeing WhatsApp images of them as they believed that they were giving them a new life. After the couples 'chose' the baby and paid for them in full, the child was brought to them from New Delhi or Pune via train or private transport and handed over in the night.

The police is now enroute to Delhi in a bid to track the agents involved in trafficking and also find the biological parents of the babies. In case the cops are unable to track the parents, the children would be put up for adoption and the couples can legally adopt the babies then.

(With PTI inputs)