IT major Cognizant inaugurates new Centre in Hyderabad

Korean companies evince interest in Telangana

Similar overwhelming response was also received from the South Korean companies during the Chief Minister’s last two days visit to the country. The Korean companies entered agreements to invest Rs 4500 crore. With this, Telangana registered a record investment of Rs.36,000 crores from the two countries alone. The government has entered agreements with of 25 companies which also helped to create thousands of job opportunities for youth in the state.

During the two-day visit to South Korea, the Chief Minister's team mainly focused on automotive, electronics, semiconductor, energy and textile sectors in which South Korea made its own mark in the world.

The CM showcased Telangana as the most attractive investment hub by explaining the advantages to the companies and invited them to join hands with the state government. Revanth Reddy assured that the government will provide adequate support to the companies which come forward to invest in the state.

Hyundai Motors signed an agreement to set up a mega automotive testing center in Telangana. The company announced that it will set up their company's Research and Development center in Hyderabad and chose it as a global hub.

The company's new facility of manufacturing the testing vehicles will be set up in Telangana. Youngone Company, which already partnered to set up textile manufacturing industries in Warangal Mega Textile Park, announced that it will open a fashion city in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister assured that 10 acres of land will be allocated near the airport. The CM handed over the letter of consent on behalf of the government to the Youngone Corporation chairman. South Korea is also popular in the cosmetic industry.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the management of the popular cosmetic industries.