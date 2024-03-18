'Jaan ki baazi laga dunga': Modi takes on Rahul over 'Shakti' comment

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Telangana has become the new ATM of Congress and the money from the state is being spent on divisive politics, as he asserted that BJP's wave will wipe out the Congress and BRS.
Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Jagityal, Modi also hit out at the 'Shakti' remark made by Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Sunday.
“The I.N.D.I. alliance hosted a rally in Mumbai yesterday. From Shivaji park they declared that their fight is against 'Shakti'. The manifesto of the I.N.D.I. alliance targets Shakti, representing every mother, daughter, and sister. I revere them as Shakti and worship Bharat Mata. I am ready for the battle ahead. How can anyone on this earth talk of destroying Shakti when everyone worships it? For me, every daughter, mother and sister is personification of 'Shakti'. To those who are raising their voices against 'Shakti', I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for Nari Shakti. 'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'” he said.
He further added that while the Congress crushed the dreams of Telangana, BRS misused people's faith.
“Congress crushed the dreams of Telangana, while BRS misused people's faith. For 10 years, after its formation, Telangana was ruthlessly looted by BRS. And now, Congress has made Telangana its personal ATM. It uses people's hard-earned money to fund its divisive policies. Congress, which once used to put corruption allegations on BRS now gives it a supporting hand. Had we been in power in Telangana, it would have assisted us in the development of Telangana. Your rage at BRS was evident in the Vidhan Sabha elections. Now, keep the rage alive and ensure BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.
Modi also said that there is a family-run party behind every scam in this country whether Bofors or Kaleshwaram project, adding that both BRS, Congress are partners in crime.
“Parivarvadi parties only want to form government to benefit from it, not to uplift the people. Be it 2G scam, National Herald scam, Bofors scam, or Fodder scam, Delhi liquor scam or Kaleshwaram. Behind every big scam, there lies a Parivarvadi party. I guarantee the people of Telangana that those who have deceived you will not be spared. Telangana sees it now that BRS and Congress are partners in crime. Congress does not condemn the scams of BRS. It does not question BRS about the Kaleshwaram project. On the other hand, BRS is not asking Congress about the fulfilment of commitments, based on which it secured a mandate. BRS and Congress are covering for each other. And, when inquiry is set on both parties, they start hurling abuses at Modi,” the prime minister said.