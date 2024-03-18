'Jaan ki baazi laga dunga': Modi takes on Rahul over 'Shakti' comment

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Telangana has become the new ATM of Congress and the money from the state is being spent on divisive politics, as he asserted that BJP's wave will wipe out the Congress and BRS.

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Jagityal, Modi also hit out at the 'Shakti' remark made by Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Sunday.

“The I.N.D.I. alliance hosted a rally in Mumbai yesterday. From Shivaji park they declared that their fight is against 'Shakti'. The manifesto of the I.N.D.I. alliance targets Shakti, representing every mother, daughter, and sister. I revere them as Shakti and worship Bharat Mata. I am ready for the battle ahead. How can anyone on this earth talk of destroying Shakti when everyone worships it? For me, every daughter, mother and sister is personification of 'Shakti'. To those who are raising their voices against 'Shakti', I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for Nari Shakti. 'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'” he said.

He further added that while the Congress crushed the dreams of Telangana, BRS misused people's faith.