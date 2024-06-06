JICA facilitates IIT-H collaboration with Japan-based Renesas Electronics for semiconductor innovation in India

JICA has been a long-standing partner of IIT-H, providing financial assistance for campus development through ODA loans totaling JPY 23,035 million (around Rs 1,500 crores) and conducting the technical cooperation project FRIENDSHIP. This project supports IIT-H's initiatives to function as a sustainable platform for academic and industrial collaborations between India and Japan, such as the establishment of the Japan Desk on campus.

The Japan Desk at IIT-H acts as a bridge between India and Japan, promoting academic and industrial partnerships, unlocking the full potential of these collaborations, and continuing to connect Japanese stakeholders with IIT-H for future tangible collaborations.

"The IIT Hyderabad-Renesas partnership represents a significant milestone for Indo-Japan collaboration in semiconductor sector as envisaged in the “Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership” between the two governments, and JICA is delighted to have contributed to such an important partnership. Promotion of Indo-Japan collaboration in high-end technologies such as semiconductors will be a new but important sphere of JICA’s cooperation with India as the largest and closest development partner of the country", said JICA India chief representative Saito Mitsunori.