KCR betrayed people of Telangana over 'water, funds, jobs': BJP's Prakash Javadekar

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has betrayed the people of Telangana over the slogan of statehood agitation of ensuring water, funds and jobs.

Javadekar, a former Union minister, said the Chief Minister gave the slogan of 'Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu' (water, funds and jobs) during the statehood agitation by showing the dream of creating the state of Telangana.