Telangana

KCR betrayed people of Telangana over 'water, funds, jobs': BJP's Prakash Javadekar

He said KCR had given the 'Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu' (water, funds and jobs) slogan during the statehood agitation, but it actually became 'corruption, family rule and betrayal of Telangana'.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 06:22 IST

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has betrayed the people of Telangana over the slogan of statehood agitation of ensuring water, funds and jobs.

Javadekar, a former Union minister, said the Chief Minister gave the slogan of 'Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu' (water, funds and jobs) during the statehood agitation by showing the dream of creating the state of Telangana.

However, it actually became 'corruption, family rule and betrayal of Telangana', he alleged.

Javadekar, who is the BJP's Telangana in-charge, said irrigation facilities were realised covering only one lakh acres due to the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project as against the promise of 18 lakh acres.

The expenditure of the project also saw a sharp rise, while promised water has also not been realised, he said. This is nothing but loot, he alleged.

Telangana was a surplus state with about Rs 360 crore when it was formed, but the burden, including government loans and guarantees given to other loans, now rose to over Rs 5 lakh crore, he claimed. This is nothing but betrayal, he charged.

With regard to jobs, there is no recruitment of teachers and professors, while the question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) were leaked, he said. The promised unemployment allowance has not been implemented, he said.

The family members of the Chief Minister, however, have got 'political employment', the senior BJP leader said.

Rao, meanwhile, found fault with Javadekar's comments that the irrigation facility has been realised only for one lakh acres due to the Kaleshwaram irrigation project whereas the promise was 18 lakh acres.

(Published 22 August 2023, 06:22 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaK Chandrasekhar Rao

