Man claims 'cheating' after Swiggy delivers 'gourmet' pizza from local shop in Hyderabad

A man from Hyderabad was left astounded when he ordered pizza thinking it is a gourmet restaurant, but later found out that it had come from a local shop near him.

Taking it on social networking site Reddit, the man shared about his upsetting experience.

In the post, the Redditor explained that he ordered two pizzas on Swiggy from 'Olio' which is labeled as gourmet. To his surprise, the outlet was shown just 1 km away from his home.

He then got suspicious because as per his knowledge there is no outlet of 'Olio' in his area.

"I called Swiggy customer care immediately and informed them the same and the customer care be like 'no Sir, a new outlet is opened'. So, I went to investigate it myself," he wrote in the post.

However, when he visited the place, there was no gourmet restaurant, instead it was a small shop which sells food in the name of 14 restaurants.

He then filed a complaint on Swiggy, and his money was refunded.

"And after like 10 mins we had a call from the manager of 'Olio' asking about the taste of pizzas (Which is worst by the way) and when confronted tried to explain that he has taken dealer ship from all the restaurants," the post further read.