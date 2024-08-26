Man claims 'cheating' after Swiggy delivers 'gourmet' pizza from local shop in Hyderabad

A man from Hyderabad was left astounded when he ordered pizza thinking it is a gourmet restaurant, but later found out that it had come from a local shop near him.
Taking it on social networking site Reddit, the man shared about his upsetting experience.
In the post, the Redditor explained that he ordered two pizzas on Swiggy from 'Olio' which is labeled as gourmet. To his surprise, the outlet was shown just 1 km away from his home.
He then got suspicious because as per his knowledge there is no outlet of 'Olio' in his area.
"I called Swiggy customer care immediately and informed them the same and the customer care be like 'no Sir, a new outlet is opened'. So, I went to investigate it myself," he wrote in the post.
However, when he visited the place, there was no gourmet restaurant, instead it was a small shop which sells food in the name of 14 restaurants.
He then filed a complaint on Swiggy, and his money was refunded.
"And after like 10 mins we had a call from the manager of 'Olio' asking about the taste of pizzas (Which is worst by the way) and when confronted tried to explain that he has taken dealer ship from all the restaurants," the post further read.
Attaching the pictures, he also mentioned that the shop lacked hygiene, and people are being deceived by this local shop by selling food in the name of 14 different brands.
The post has garnered over 800 upvotes and a flurry of comments.
"Cloud kitchens, they don't have proper licences, let alone sanitation and safety accreditations from requisite authorities. I'm happy to see you got your refund without much chik chik," a user commented.
"Can lodge a complaint against them on FSSAI site, but least they’ll do is revoke license which is not a deterrent by any means. If premises are unhygienic and dirty then can complain to CFS Twitter handle," commented another.
"Apparently you don’t know how cloud kitchens work in India. On any delivery app, simple rule is to order from known restaurants," commented a third.
Published 26 August 2024, 10:37 IST