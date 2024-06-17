Man kills son over property dispute in Telangana

Home
PTI
Karimnagar (Telangana): A 32-year-old man was murdered by his younger brother and father over a property dispute in their house in this district, police said on Monday.

According to police, Kote Gangaram (55) and his younger son Rakesh (30) attacked Rajesh (32) with a hammer and stabbed him with a knife at Mohanaraopet in Korutla Mandal on Sunday evening.

The family members of Rajesh rushed him to a hospital here where he succumbed to his injuries today.

"There were some disputes regarding the partition of a family property between the accused and the deceased," police said.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the wife of the deceased and a search is on for Kote Gangaram and Rakesh.

