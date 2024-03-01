Moving Kaleshwaram project from original location has shot up cost by three times: Expert

“Thus, with both its inability to convince Maharashtra for 152 FRL and also by lying that only 67 TMC is available, they re-engineered the project and changed the location to Medigadda. By spending another 30,000 crore, the state would have utilised 165 TMC of water to irrigate about 16.4 lakh acres, that too mostly by gravity thereby saving about 10,500 crore operational cost every year on power component to lift waters which we are forced to spend from Medigadda location. Also, the increase in new command area from the project at Medigadda is less than two lakh acres as compared to Tummadihatti, which was 16.4 lakh acres,” he added.