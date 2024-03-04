PM Modi hits back at Oppn with 'mera Bharat, mera parivar' assertion as BJP mounts counterattack

Addressing the rally in the southern state where the BJP is looking to boost its previous tally of four Lok Sabha seats out of 17, the Prime Minister also said: 'When I left home in my childhood, I left with a dream that I will live for the countrymen.'

Modi said opposition leaders are neck-deep in corruption, parivarvaad (dynasty) and appeasement and are losing their minds. 'Now, they have come out with their real manifesto for the 2024 elections. When I questioned about their parivarvaad then they started saying Modi does not have any family,' he said.

When he works late into the night and news goes out, 'lakhs' of countrymen write to him not to work so much but to take some rest, Modi said.

'The mothers and sisters, the poor, the youth and senior citizens are Modi's family and those who have no one, belong to Modi and he belongs to them', the Prime Minister said.

That is why crores of people in the country consider him as their own and shower love like their family member, he said and added: 'That's why I say 140 crore countrymen, they are my family.' BJP chief ministers were among the party's senior leaders, besides its numerous other functionaries who joined the 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign.

Many Modi-supporting social media users also made the same change on their pages.

The BJP's show of solidarity around its top leader in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections is reminiscent of a similar campaign the party had mounted before the 2019 general elections with the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' addition to their names to take on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' dig at Modi.

The campaign around the Prime Minister's perceived image of honesty and being an anti-corruption spearhead turned out to be a big success as the Congress' attempts to target him over alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal proved to be a non-starter.

Modi led the BJP to a bigger win in the polls while the Congress was decimated one more time in 2019.

In 2014, when he led the BJP to its maiden majority in Lok Sabha, the then Gujarat chief minister had run a successful 'Chai pe Charcha' outreach to connect with voters when Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had made some snide remarks about his 'chaiwala' background.