Political slugfest cast shadow on grand decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad: The Congress government's grand decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day on June 2 have provided a perfect platform for power play and a political slugfest in India's youngest state.

While the Congress government had planned a day-long celebration and invited Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi, the main opposition BRS has planned its own programmes for three days starting June 1.

While the BJP objected to an invitation to Sonia Gandhi, asking in what capacity she would attend the state programme as a chief guest— chief minister A Revanth Reddy had decided to extend a personal invitation to BRS patriarch K Chandrshekar Rao to attend the celebrations.

KCR is identified with the last leg of prolonged agitation for separate statehood for the Telangana region when the Andhra Pradesh state stood united. His followers also revere KCR as Telangana Bapu.

Revanth was in Delhi a few days ago and personally invited Sonia Gandhi to attend the celebrations on June 2 in Hyderabad. He had also deployed Advisor to Government (Protocol) Harkara Venugopal and Director of Protocol Arvinder Singh to personally hand over the invitation to KCR.