Recruitment test papers leak row: TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy resigns

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman B Janardhan Reddy, whose tenure during the previous BRS regime was marred by leaks of question papers of recruitment tests, has resigned from his post.

Reddy, who met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, quit later, sources said.

A group of unemployed youth held a celebration in the city on Monday night over the resignation of Janardhan Reddy.

The leak of question papers and cancellation of recruitment tests conducted by the Commission had led to a massive furore among the unemployed youth earlier this year.

The paper leak issue was probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police.