Retaining wall of Sunkishala project at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam collapses like a pack of cards

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a high retaining wall at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam's Sunkishala project collapsed, exposing the lack of safety and quality standards in such large projects. While the incident occurred on August 1, it only came to light on Thursday after a video of the wall collapse emerged.

As there were was no one at the construction site owing to shift change time, there were no casualties. The Sunkishala project is being constructed to meet Hyderabad's drinking water needs. The project aims to transport water from the Krishna River through tunnels to Hyderabad.

Damage to a barrage that was built as part of the then BRS government's prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) had snowballed into a major controversy ahead of last year's assembly polls.