Rogue elephant seen wandering near Maharashtra border, likely to move into forest midnight

Hyderabad: The sub-adult rogue elephant that had trampled two farmers to death in the last two days in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district was last seen wandering close to Maharashtra border on Friday evening.

The tusker that had strayed into Telangana is expected to go back into Maharashtra forest late in the night of Friday. The protocol that has been in place will continue till Saturday afternoon until the tusker goes at least 10 to 15 kms deep into the forest on Maharashtra side.

"The elephant has been sighted close to the Maharashtra border wandering there. It is proceeding towards Maharashtra forest and is expected to enter the forest by midnight. Our teams will continue to track the movement of the elephant until it reaches at least 10 to 15 kms deep into the forest on the Maharashtra side. Protocols will continue until then,” Kawal Tiger Reserve Field Director S Shantharam told DH.