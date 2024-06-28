Setback for BRS as sixth MLA joins Congress

Hyderabad: One more BRS MLA has joined the Congress. On Friday, BRS MLA from Chevella, Kale Yadaiah joined Congress in the presence of the chief minister, A Revanth Reddy in Delhi. Yadaiah is the second MLA from the greater Hyderabad region to join Congress.

BRS could bag a good number of seats in the Greater Hyderabad region in last year's assembly polls, in which Congress emerged victorious. Of the total 39 assembly seats BRS could win, 16 came from Greater Hyderabad region.

Yadaiah is the sixth BRS MLA to join Congress after last year's debacle of the Pink Party in assembly polls. Until now, Danam Nagender, Tallam Vrnkat Rao, Kadiyam Srihari, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Dr M Sanjay Kumar left BRS and joined Congress.