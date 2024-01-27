Shah's visit to Telangana on Sunday postponed due to 'urgent work'

Hyderabad: The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Telangana on Sunday to attend BJP meetings in preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls stands postponed, the state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Shah's visit has been postponed due to some urgent work, Kishan Reddy, also the Union Tourism Minister, said in a statement.

The BJP's preparations in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls were to begin with Shah attending three key meetings at Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar on Sunday.