Telangana: Decade of triumphs and teething problems

“Based on the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of PCI at current prices for Telangana and India from 2014-15 to 2022-23, the average citizen in Telangana can expect his/her income to double in 5 to 6 years, whereas the average citizen in the country as a whole would have to wait for about 8 years for their income to double,” a recent government report said.