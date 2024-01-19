Telangana eyes Musi rejuvenation on the lines of London’s Thames

Hyderabad: Telangana government wants to rejuvenate Musi river in Hyderabad on the lines of London’s historic River Thames.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who was in London on Friday held discussions with officials and experts of the principal governing body of river Thames - the Port of London Authority.

Reddy was briefed about developmental activities along River Thames, natural challenges and engineering response and solutions, stakeholder management, investments and revenue management, and best practices evolved over decades.