Telangana eyes Musi rejuvenation on the lines of London’s Thames

Hyderabad: Telangana government wants to rejuvenate Musi river in Hyderabad on the lines of London’s historic River Thames.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who was in London on Friday held discussions with officials and experts of the principal governing body of river Thames - the Port of London Authority.
Reddy was briefed about developmental activities along River Thames, natural challenges and engineering response and solutions, stakeholder management, investments and revenue management, and best practices evolved over decades.
Revanth Reddy spoke of his vision for rejuvenating river Musi, and of the principal reason for visiting London - of learning about the management of river Thames, understanding and gathering insights from its management and collating best practices.
“Most cities on earth have developed historically besides rivers, lakes or the ocean. Water bodies are life-sustaining forces powering and enabling urban human habitats. Hyderabad developed along river Musi but is unique in being centered around Hussainsagar lake, and is fostered by other major water bodies, like Osmansagar. Once we reinvigorate and bring back Musi to its fullest force, Hyderabad will be powered by both a river and lakes,” explained the Chief Minister.
Finding alignments with Revanth Reddy’s vision with the Vision 2050 of London authorities, Port of London Authority’s, Director of Corporate Affairs, Sian Foster and Head, Stakeholder Engagement, Raj Kehal-Livi, said “We are ensuring highest levels of sustainability for the river, even as we develop and optimise the developments along the banks. Finding optimal revenue models to ensure maximum benefits for people and local communities, and best-in-class project management for various projects underway and to be taken up in future is our continual focus.”
The apex body assured all support to Hyderabad in all its efforts to rejuvenate river Musi. A more detailed outline of various potential partnership points were also discussed. Both sides agreed to have more discussions and engagements in future and to collaborate on a posse of specific projects.