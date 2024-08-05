Telangana facilitates Rs 85.05 crore refund to cyber fraud victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has set a new benchmark by facilitating the refund of Rs 85.05 crore to victims of cyber fraud from March to July 2024, across all commissionerates and districts of Telangana.

TGCSB focused on the increasing cybercrimes causing substantial financial losses to citizens, as well as the difficulties faced by Station House Officers (SHOs) in registering First Information Reports (FIRs) through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

A major concern addressed was the prolonged holding of fraudulent funds in banks without returning them to victims. To streamline the filing of petitions under Section 457 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was developed by the TGCSB with the collaboration of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TGLSA) in February 2024 and distributed to all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in Telangana with the active persuasion of the TGCSB.