Telangana govt clarifies on Corning, says still in talks with American company for grounding project

Amid reports that American gorilla glass cover maker, Corning, has decided to set up its factory with an investment of Rs 1,000 crs in Tamil Nadu, the Telangana government claimed that the American company is still evaluating the shortlisted destination and a final decision has not yet been made.
Telangana's IT minister, Duddila Sridhar Babu said that his government is in active discussions for grounding Corning’s proposed project of setting up the Gorilla Cover Glass manufacturing facility in Telangana.
It was reported in these columns how the newly formed Congress government in Telangana has come under fire from netizens for Corning choosing Tamil Nadu over Telangana to set up the gorilla glass making factory.
“In the last couple of days, there have been media speculations regarding Corning’s investment moving out of Telangana. Government of Telangana envisions to establish the state as a global manufacturing destination for electronics and considers Corning to be a key stakeholder in the State’s growth story. Corning already has an existing glass tubing facility in Mahbubnagar district in partnership with SGD Pharma. The Government is in active discussions for grounding Corning’s second proposed project of setting up a Gorilla Cover Glass manufacturing facility in Telangana,” Sridhar Babu said on X.
He also added that to Telangana government's understanding, Corning was still evaluating the shortlisted destination and a final decision has not yet been made.
“It's also clarified that no MOU or a definite agreement has been signed with Telangana or any other state. The Government is in active discussions with Corning for facilitating their future projects in Telangana,” added Sridhar Babu.
In September, the then IT and industries minister, KT Rama Rao claimed Corning had evinced interest to invest in Telangana.
Reports on Tuesday surfaced that Corning, a key supplier of Apple, is looking to set up a Rs 1,000 crore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur and will employ 300 people.
This will be the first time the company will enter the Indian market. Though KTR claimed that Corning evinced interest to set up such a facility in Telangana, reports said the American glass maker has picked Tamil Nadu over Telangana due to its proximity to other Apple suppliers like Foxconn and Pegatron.