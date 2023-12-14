Telangana govt clarifies on Corning, says still in talks with American company for grounding project

He also added that to Telangana government's understanding, Corning was still evaluating the shortlisted destination and a final decision has not yet been made.

“It's also clarified that no MOU or a definite agreement has been signed with Telangana or any other state. The Government is in active discussions with Corning for facilitating their future projects in Telangana,” added Sridhar Babu.

In September, the then IT and industries minister, KT Rama Rao claimed Corning had evinced interest to invest in Telangana.

Reports on Tuesday surfaced that Corning, a key supplier of Apple, is looking to set up a Rs 1,000 crore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur and will employ 300 people.

This will be the first time the company will enter the Indian market. Though KTR claimed that Corning evinced interest to set up such a facility in Telangana, reports said the American glass maker has picked Tamil Nadu over Telangana due to its proximity to other Apple suppliers like Foxconn and Pegatron.