Telangana Muslim leaders reject proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, plans to seek support of Christian community

They alleged that the main intention of the BJP Government was to incite the Muslim community and create a rift among various sects. They stated that the existing law was sufficient to manage the Waqf institutions. Instead of strengthening the existing law to empower the Waqf boards to reclaim encroached Waqf properties, the Centre is attempting to authorize the District Collectors to decide whether or not a property is Waqf.

They also alleged that the proposed law was aimed at ending all the pending cases over the title of disputed properties between Waqf boards and the state or central governments. They warned that if the new law comes into force, the litigant would become the judge and decide the dispute, making it difficult to imagine that District Collectors would make decisions on a merit basis.

It was decided during the meeting that the support of the Christian community should be sought in the fight against the Waqf Amendment Bill, as the Christian community owns more properties than the Waqf, and they could be the next target of the BJP-led Government.

Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini informed the gathering that a special meeting of the Waqf Board would be convened on August 29, during which a detailed resolution would be passed against the Waqf amendment.