Telangana Muslim leaders reject proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, plans to seek support of Christian community

Hyderabad: Muslim religious and community leaders of Telangana have unanimously resolved not only to oppose but reject the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill presently under scrutiny by the Joint Parliamentary Committee.
Representatives of eminent religious and social organizations, legal experts, leading clerics, journalists, and other distinguished individuals united in opposing the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill during a meeting convened by Advisor to the Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir at the Telangana Secretariat on Monday.
The meeting, which lasted over two hours, discussed various contentious clauses in the Waqf Bill and their impact on the institution of Waqf. The participants expressed the opinion that the proposal was not just an amendment but an attempt to completely replace the existing law.
They described it as a conspiracy to end Waqf institutions across the country by interfering with the control, administration, and management of Waqf properties. The Muslim leaders expressed fears that the proposed amendment, if enacted, would lead to the destruction of Waqf properties.
Addressing the meeting, Shabbir Ali said Rahul Gandhi acted promptly by convening a meeting of all MPs belonging to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc before the Bill was presented in the Lok Sabha on August 8. Consequently, the BJP-led government was forced to accept the demand for the JPC. He noted that when the opposition was weak, the BJP never bowed down to form a JPC on issues like Rafale, Triple Talaq, or Hindenburg.
Muslim leaders expressed fears that the BJP-led Central Government was trying to intervene in Shariah by expanding its control over the day-to-day affairs of Waqf institutions, weakening the Waqf survey commissions, Waqf Tribunals, and Waqf boards while handing over all their powers to the District Collectors. They slammed the Centre for attempting to take over Waqf properties as government properties through the proposed amendment.
The Muslim leaders heavily objected to the proposed mandatory inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board and Central Waqf Council. They questioned whether the Centre would amend the Endowment Act to induct non-Hindus into the management of temples.
They alleged that the main intention of the BJP Government was to incite the Muslim community and create a rift among various sects. They stated that the existing law was sufficient to manage the Waqf institutions. Instead of strengthening the existing law to empower the Waqf boards to reclaim encroached Waqf properties, the Centre is attempting to authorize the District Collectors to decide whether or not a property is Waqf.
They also alleged that the proposed law was aimed at ending all the pending cases over the title of disputed properties between Waqf boards and the state or central governments. They warned that if the new law comes into force, the litigant would become the judge and decide the dispute, making it difficult to imagine that District Collectors would make decisions on a merit basis.
It was decided during the meeting that the support of the Christian community should be sought in the fight against the Waqf Amendment Bill, as the Christian community owns more properties than the Waqf, and they could be the next target of the BJP-led Government.
Telangana Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini informed the gathering that a special meeting of the Waqf Board would be convened on August 29, during which a detailed resolution would be passed against the Waqf amendment.