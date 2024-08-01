Telangana to set up skills varsity on PPP model

In the PPP model, the state government will identify a consortium of industry partners to collaborate with. The government will provide recurring expenditures during the first three years of operations.

The government had earlier decided to start the university's operations in a temporary building at the ESCI Campus in Hyderabad.

“The pedagogy will ensure a job-targeted curriculum, seamless industry integration, a strong emphasis on lab and practical components, including internships, and leveraging existing curriculums. Based on future regional demand, the university may establish satellite campuses in the hub and spoke model,” said IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, while introducing the skills university bill in the Assembly.

A new future city will come up: Revanth

Speaking after laying the foundation stone, Revanth Reddy said his government is establishing YISU with the intention of developing the area and providing employment and livelihood to the youth.

“As part of development, we have decided to build another city here. We need to provide basic amenities like education, healthcare, and employment before we can build the city. That's why we passed a bill in the Assembly and are setting up a skills university here. We have laid the foundation stone for the Advanced Technology Centre, Modern School, Primary Health Centre, and Community Centre,” he said.