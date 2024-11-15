Transgender persons to be deployed for traffic management in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked officials to appoint <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/transgender">transgender</a> persons as traffic volunteers at high-traffic areas in the city.</p>.<p>Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, said the services of transgenders should be utilised like home guards at traffic signals to prevent violations, an official release said late on Thursday.</p>.<p>He also suggested deployment of transgender people during 'drunk and drive' checks.</p>.<p>The officials have been asked to finalise a special dress code for transgenders and also salary along the lines of home guards.</p>.<p>The CM directed the officials to implement the decision on an experimental basis at the earliest.</p>