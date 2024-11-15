Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Transgender persons to be deployed for traffic management in Hyderabad

The officials have been asked to finalise a special dress code for transgenders and also salary along the lines of home guards.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 06:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 06:16 IST
India NewsHyderabadTransgenderTelanganaTraffic policeTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us