US-based tech provider firm C1 expands in Hyderabad

“We are proud to reach this landmark in our expansion journey,” said Chandra Boddoju, Managing Director, and Country Head of India Operations. “The improved GICC is a testament to our commitment to leveraging the incredible talent in India to drive global innovation. The new facilities will support our present operations and direct the way for future growth and technological advancements”, he added.

The work conducted at the Hyderabad center will continue to play a crucial role in C1’s Security and Enterprise Networks portfolio, as well as in operations across the C1 ecosystem.

“The Expansion of the GICC is a major step in our growth”._ said Tamara Shaw, Chief Transformation Office, USA. “The new facilities will enable us to showcase our cutting-edge solutions and provide differentiated solutions across customer experience and collaboration. By utilizing the talent and expertise in India, we will be well positioned to accelerate our global operations and deliver exceptional value to our customers,” she added.

Elaborating on the expansion, Eric Walter, Sr. Vice President, Managed Services, USA said “GICC is the strategic investment for supporting C1’s customers for elevated connected experience and fostering innovation for its growth enablement and capacity building”.

The newly expanded facility will feature a cutting-edge lab environment, to be extensively utilized for training and cross-skilling. This will enable C1 to transition teams to new technologies, fostering growth for both the company and the industry.