Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

What's stopping Centre from taking action on Adani, asks BRS leader Kavitha

In a social media post, Kavitha said political opponents are subject to month-long trials without evidence, while Gautam Adani remains unscathed despite serious and recurring allegations.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 14:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 14:26 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsAdani GroupGautam AdaniTelanganaBRSK KavithaModi Government

Follow us on :

Follow Us