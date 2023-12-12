With Corning going to TN, netizens troll Congress govt in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress government in Telangana came under fire from netizens following a report that one of the Apple suppliers -- Corning -- that provides gorilla glass to Iphones, is planning to set up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu instead of Telangana.

In September, the then IT and industries minister, KT Rama Rao claimed Corning had evinced interest to invest in Telangana.

Now that the Congress came to power in the state, netizens vented their ire that investors started losing trust in the new government and the investments are flying out.

“ Trust issues started in Investors. Companies are running away from #Hyderabad. The first company #Corning Inc, which was about to start in #Telangana is moving to #Chennai This Change is Unhealthy, how you can stop them further Revanth Reddy” asked a user on X.

Another user on X said “Earlier promised for #Hyderabad Now, Shifting to Chennai, The Beginning of the Inevitable Loss, While ₹1000 crs is a huge amount to start with !!”