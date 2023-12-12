With Corning going to TN, netizens troll Congress govt in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress government in Telangana came under fire from netizens following a report that one of the Apple suppliers -- Corning -- that provides gorilla glass to Iphones, is planning to set up a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu instead of Telangana.
In September, the then IT and industries minister, KT Rama Rao claimed Corning had evinced interest to invest in Telangana.
Now that the Congress came to power in the state, netizens vented their ire that investors started losing trust in the new government and the investments are flying out.
“ Trust issues started in Investors. Companies are running away from #Hyderabad. The first company #Corning Inc, which was about to start in #Telangana is moving to #Chennai This Change is Unhealthy, how you can stop them further Revanth Reddy” asked a user on X.
Another user on X said “Earlier promised for #Hyderabad Now, Shifting to Chennai, The Beginning of the Inevitable Loss, While ₹1000 crs is a huge amount to start with !!”
Reports on Tuesday surfaced that American gorilla glass maker and key supplier of Apple, Corning Inc, is looking to set up a Rs 1,000 crore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur and will employ 300 people.
This will be the first time that the company is enterng the Indian market. Though KTR claimed that Corning evinced interest to set up such a facility in Telangana, it has now emerged that the America glass maker has picked Tamil Nadu over Telangana due to its proximity to other Apple suppliers like Foxconn and Pegatron.
“First success of the Congress govt. This company is moving away from Hyderabad and is setting up its manufacturing unit in Tamilnadu now” said another user on X.
On September 1 during his visit to the US, KTR took to X and said “Happy to share that Corning, one of the world’s leaders in material sciences has decided to invest in Telangana to setup a manufacturing plant to make Gorilla Glass for smartphones, for the first time in India. Investment size of ₹934 Crore will employ 800 people but more importantly a strategic investment in manufacturing for smartphones and other electronic devices Had a wonderful meeting with John Bayne, Senior VP, Ravikumar, Global Operations Executive, and Sarah Cartmell, Director Govt Affairs.”