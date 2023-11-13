Tharoor lauds Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz for distributing money to street dwellers

Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s off-field video has been making rounds of social media lately.
The video shows him quietly leaving money next to people sleeping on the streets before driving away in a car.
An Ahmedabad resident named Love Shah originally spotted the cricketer and shared the video on social media, following which praise for the latter’s act of kindness flooded the internet.
Gurbaz’s thoughtful act was praised by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who called it "far greater than any century he might score."
Tharoor wrote in a post on X, "Just amazing act of kindness by Afghan batsman Rahmatullah Gurbaz to pavement dwellers in Ahmedabad after his last match. Far greater than any century he might score — and may he score many! Long may his career thrive, along with his heart."
The IPL team Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays for, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), also shared the heartwarming video where Gurbaz can be seen spreading some love ahead of Diwali.
“From working tirelessly to raise money for the victims of the Herat Earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this month, to this act of kindness in a foreign land - you inspire us all. God bless you, jaani," wrote KKR while sharing the video.
Gurbaz played impressive cricket in the ICC World Cup, scoring 280 runs in nine matches with an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 98.93.
Afghanistan's cricket team made a lasting impression in the 2023 World Cup despite not making it to the knockout stages. Four wins out of nine matches marked their journey, in which they defeated three former world champions, namely, Pakistan, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Given that the team was previously regarded as a minor player in the cricket world, this achievement is rather remarkable.