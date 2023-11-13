Tharoor lauds Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz for distributing money to street dwellers

Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s off-field video has been making rounds of social media lately.

The video shows him quietly leaving money next to people sleeping on the streets before driving away in a car.

An Ahmedabad resident named Love Shah originally spotted the cricketer and shared the video on social media, following which praise for the latter’s act of kindness flooded the internet.

Gurbaz’s thoughtful act was praised by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who called it "far greater than any century he might score."

Tharoor wrote in a post on X, "Just amazing act of kindness by Afghan batsman Rahmatullah Gurbaz to pavement dwellers in Ahmedabad after his last match. Far greater than any century he might score — and may he score many! Long may his career thrive, along with his heart."