The caste conundrum in OBC sub-quotas

The OBC enigma for the Union government has many facets. The first, was establishing the Rohini Commission in 2017 to split the 27% backward classes quotas. Within a year, in August 2018, the government decided to introduce two Constitutional provisions in affirmative actions guaranteed to the OBCs. One was granting Constitutional status to an otherwise statutory National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). The second was to take away the powers of states to add or delete castes to their Backward Classes List, granting the power to Parliament under Article 342A.