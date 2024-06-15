The road ahead for I.N.D.I.A

Buoyant, upbeat, optimistic, confident – choose any word, and it would aptly describe the mood in I.N.D.I.A after the bitterly fought Lok Sabha elections. The alliance may not have enough seats to usurp power but some of its members now want to unseat the Narendra Modi government, which they believe is on the crutches in its third term. Others in the alliance insist on caution though.

The adrenaline rush is understandable, but the big question staring the Opposition in the face is whether the competing interests of the partners would allow it to stay together for the next five years.

Questions are bound to rise as the bloc will face Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra by early next year, and some prominent allies are all set to break ranks to fight against each other. They say that the alliance was only for the Lok Sabha elections.