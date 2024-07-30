The Tuesday Interview | ‘It’s remarkable to see the ascent of Indian Americans in US politics’

In an interview with Deccan Herald’s Sumit Pande, Karthik Ramakrishnan, the Executive Director and Founder of AAPI Data — a publisher of demographic data and policy research on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the US — discusses challenges before the Harris campaign, and explains why IAs are more inclined towards the Democratic Party.