Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

The world's worst air crashes in recent years

Below are some of the fatal crashes that have occurred in recent years.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 13:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 13:43 IST
India NewsWorld newsGujaratPlane Crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us