Thick blanket of smog engulfs Delhi-NCR a day after diwal, air quality turns severe

Delhi-NCR's skies were covered in a dense grey haze on Tuesday morning, leaving residents with low visibility and poor air quality a day after Diwali. As per the latest report from the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 08:00 am was a 'very poor' 352. AQI values range from 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), to 'severe' (401-500).