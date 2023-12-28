'This is not England' Pralhad Joshi voices support for Kannada signposts after activists' rampage in Bengaluru

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed his support for the demand that shop signages in Karnataka should primarily be in the local language. While he does not condone violence, he believes that it is important for everyone to be able to read the signs, and not everyone can read English.

"Everybody should be able to read the signs and not everyone can read English. What is the harm in writing in Kannada as well as in English or another language, like Hindi? This is not England," the Minister said, to NDTV, hours after pro-Kannada group went on a rampage in Bangalore, vandalising English sign boards of shops and hotels around the city.

"If there has been violence, that cannot be approved, but these people (shopkeepers) should also understand the sentiment and the necessity," he added.

A protest organised by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) turned violent as activists resorted to vandalism and attacked multiple business establishments that did not comply with the requirement of having 60 per cent of their nameboards in Kannada. This incident occurred on Wednesday as part of the campaign to raise awareness about the mandate.