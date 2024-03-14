Three ex-HC chief justices opposed 'One Nation, One Election', nine supported it: Kovind panel report

New Delhi: Three former High Court chief justices and one former state election commissioner were among those who objected to the idea of 'one nation, one election' during the consultations by a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

The panel submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, recommending simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

According to the report, all four former Supreme Court chief justices—Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justice UU Lalit—the panel consulted provided written responses, all of which were in favour of holding simultaneous elections.