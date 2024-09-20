Three Muslim orgs lend support to contentious Waqf Bill before JPC

The RSS affiliated Rashtriya Muslim Manch, too, extended support to the Bill, as well as Bharat First.

On Thursday, the AIMPLB vehemently opposed the legislation. Sources from the meeting said that the Muslim body opposed the dropping of a clause on “by-user” from the 1995 legislation which empowered the owners of Waqf properties, that do not have land ownership papers, with their power of ownership. The Board also removal of a clause on the law of limitations that exempted religious bodies such as Hindu Shrine Boards, Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee and Waqf Boards. The AIPLMB’s contention was that the removal goes against a Supreme Court judgement.

Apart from that the Board also opposed the inclusion of two non-Muslims in the Waqf Board and the removal of the necessity that other members of the Boards be Muslims. The Board also opposed the removal of Section 40 of the 1995 Act where the Waqf Board is empowered in case of disputes. Most importantly, the Board opposed the move to empower DMs in case of land disputes between government and Waqf Board. Sources in the panel said that Professor Faizan Mustafa also questioned the powers given to the DM.

The Bill found support from the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz on Thursday, but they opposed the inclusion of inclusions of non-Muslims.

Minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju spoke to the MPs from the NDA on Thursday before the meeting, appraising them of the positives of the Bill, said sources.

On Thursday, the panel decided that the committee’s members will travel to Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru between September 26 to September 30 to collect representations on the legislation, it was decided at Thursday's meeting.