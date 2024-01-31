JOIN US
Homeindia

Three new members take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Three new members— Satnam Singh Sandhu, Narain Dass Gupta and Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed the new members after the oath-taking.

Sandhu, a nominated member, was the first to take oath in the Rajya Sabha, the Chairman said.

"You have created history. You are the first person to have taken oath in the new building of Parliament," the Chairman told Sandhu.

Maliwal had to take oath again as her first oath was not considered by the Chairman, who again called her name. She had used some words which were not part of the oath.

While Sandhu is a nominated member, Gupta and Maliwal were elected unopposed from Delhi.

Gupta was renominated as Rajya Sabha member by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while Maliwal was nominated by the AAP in place of Sushil Gupta.

Chandigarh University founder-chancellor Sandhu was on Tuesday nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

(Published 31 January 2024, 09:56 IST)
