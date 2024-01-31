Three new members take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi: Three new members— Satnam Singh Sandhu, Narain Dass Gupta and Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed the new members after the oath-taking.

Sandhu, a nominated member, was the first to take oath in the Rajya Sabha, the Chairman said.

"You have created history. You are the first person to have taken oath in the new building of Parliament," the Chairman told Sandhu.